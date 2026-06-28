Everything To Know About The Capitals' 2026 Draft Class, From Suvanto To Stuart

Here's what to know about the Capitals draft picks.
After making a couple of big moves to bolster their roster earlier in the week, the Washington Capitals kept busy during the 2026 NHL Draft, making four selections to add to their prospect pool.
Starting with Oliver Suvanto, Washington took two centers, a left winger and a defenseman. Here's everything to know about each of D.C.'s selections.
Center Oliver Suvanto
Coming off a pivotal season playing against grown men in Liiga as an underager, Suvanto impressed with his two-way play, defensive awareness, skating and smarts. He sees the game really well, battles hard in the corners and high-danger areas, protects the puck well and plays multiple roles.
The 6-foot-3 pivot is a versatile forward who can win draws, and over the last year, he's added strength to take his game to an even higher level.
"I'm a big guy, but big guy need muscle," he pointed out.
Suvanto, the first Finn drafted by D.C. in 20 years, is still working to add more offense and production to his overall game. He projects as a second-line center, and his comparable and idol is no other than Aleksander Barkov.
Winger Tyus Sparks
The Capitals traded up 11 picks in order to secure Tyus Sparks in the fourth round, and believe they quite a steal of a player.
Sparks, who hails from Idaho, had a bit of a unique road to get to this point, having flew by himself on weekends down to Los Angeles in order to play AAA hockey with his home state lacking opportunity. Now, he'll look to represent Idaho as he tries to be the first NHLer from the statesince Guyle Fielder in 1957.
"It's an honor just being one of the few people from Idaho, and just all the support from everyone there and my family, it's amazing," Sparks said.
Having played with the WHL's Vancouver Giants and Spokane Chiefs this past season, Sparks was an impressive producer, with the biggest asset of his game being his wicked shot. He compares himself to Dylan Guenther, and says he likes to slow the game down and try to create space while generating offensive opportunities.
"Excellent shot, he can score," assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said, adding, "He had 28 goals on two teams... hard worker, skates well, pretty exclusive."
Defenseman Brian McFadden
Washington's usual M.O. for the draft is to take the best player available, but they filled a key depth area when they selected Brian McFadden in the fifth round at No. 144.
McFadden, who played high school hockey with Thayer Academy, is a 6-foot-5, right-handed defenseman who plays a shutdown game. He doesn't shy away from physicality and makes life miserable for his opponents, and he's a strong skater with good compete and work ethic.
He's committed to Northeastern.
Center Logan Stuart
With their final pick at No. 208 in the seventh round, the Capitals selected Logan Stuart, the son of former NHLer Brad, who was also drafted in the same building in Buffalo.
Stuart is a speedy center who is constantly moving his feet and knows how to get to the high-danger areas. His play without the puck is also impressive, and he's able to find the tape, get pucks free and create space for his teammates.
Playing with the U.S. National Team Development Program, he had 30 points in 57 games with the U18 team before posting 15 points in 23 USHL games.
Next season, he'll play in the WHL with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.