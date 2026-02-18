Fehervary Helps Slovakia To Olympic Semifinals

The Capitals defenseman leads Slovakia in average ice time.
The Washington Capitals will see Martin Fehervary continue his quest for an Olympic medal with Slovakia, as he helped his country advance to the semifinals with a 6-2 win over Germany on Wednesday.
Fehervary recorded his first point of the tournament in the victory and led all Slovaks with 22:01 minutes of ice time. He is their average TOI leader so far these Olympics as he plays a shutdown role on the top pairing.
The 26-year-old is playing in his first Games in Milan Cortina and is one of three Capitals competing for a medal, joining Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson, who are playing in the quarterfinals against Czechia on Wednesday.
Fehervary welcomed his first daugher just days before leaving for Italy.