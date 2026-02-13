Fehervary Leads Slovakia In Average Ice Time As They Remain Undefeated To Open Olympics

The Capitals blueliner is making his mark so far in Milan.
The Washington Capitals are seeing Martin Fehervary take on a big workload for Slovakia so far at the Winter Olympics in Milan.
Fehervary is averaging 22:57 minutes per game through two games so far for his country, leading his team.He also stayed in the game against Italy on Friday despite taking a high hit to the head.
The 26-year-old has two shots and has been on the ice for just two goals against so far, has been reliable, physical and key playing on the top pairing to help Slovakia start off the tournament 2-0-0 in group play.
Fehervary, who welcomed his first daughter just days before leaving for Italy, is playing in his first Olympics, and on the international stage, he's getting to show why he goes under the radar as one of the league's most trusted, emerging blueliners. He's also playing a key leadership role for his group, wearing an "A" for his nation.
The rearguard is a plus-11 and has 20 points through 58 games for Washington this season and plays primarily on the top pairing with John Carlson. He averages 19 minutes per game, and worked his way back from meniscus surgery last April to continue being a key piece of the puzzle on the D.C. backend.
Slovakia leads Group B with a 2-0-0 record, better than Finland, Sweden and Italy so far.
Fehervary will continue his Olympic run on Saturday when the Slovaks face Sweden in the final game of preliminary group play. From there, there will be a playoff qualification before getting into the elimination games of the tournament.
Slovakia is looking to return to medal play in the coming days.