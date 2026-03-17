FIRST LOOK: Cole Hutson Impresses, Showcases Skill Set As He Officially Joins Capitals

The Capitals rookie could make his NHL debut as soon as Wednesday.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — It's easy to see why they call Cole Hutson "Magic."
Days after signing his entry-level contract, the 19-year-old blueliner took part in his first practice with the Washington Capitals — and he didn't disappoint.
Before getting on the ice, Hutson took the moment in, and then, got to work, picking up right where he left off after leaving Boston University.
Hutson showcased his skill set from the moment the team took part in its first drill of the day. His skating, finesse and footwork helped him easily keep up with the likes of Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome and the Capitals' top players.
It was his work with the puck that really caught his teammates' attention.
In battle drills, Hutson had the puck on a string, threading the needle for a couple of picture-perfect passes that left his teammates impressed.
"His IQ and his skill level speaks for itself," Ryan Leonard, who played with Hutson on Team USA, said. "Hopefully, he van help us out with some production and he's steady back there defensively."
He also quarterbacked the second power-play unit and was a strong outlet to have on the point, as he was able to help with entries, keeping the puck in the zone and setting up plays to score.
It's a role that coach Spencer Carbery doesn't mind seeing him play, even this early on his career.
"No sense in putting the restrictor plates on," Carbery said. "Let's go."
Washington still has to evaluate its lineup and will see if Hutson will make his NHL debut on Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators. If he does, he'll start on a pairing with veteran Matt Roy, who didn't mind fielding questions from the young star.
"I hope I didn't annoy him too much," Hutson quipped.