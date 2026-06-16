Former Capitals Defenseman John Carlson To Hit Free Agency, The Athletic Reports
Carlson was traded to the Ducks at the trade deadline.
The Washington Capitals will see a familiar face on the free agent market, as former defenseman John Carlson is set to explore free agency come July 1.
Carlson's agent Rick Curran confirmed to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun that Carlson will not be re-signing with the Anaheim Ducks and will see what the market has to offer this summer.
“I’ve had good discussions with Pat,” Curran said, via The Athletic. “I told him how much John enjoyed his time in Anaheim. But his preference is to return and play in the East, closer to family and the familiarity with it. Pat was naturally disappointed but completely understood.”
The Capitals traded Carlson to Anaheim at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, acquiring the 18th overall pick in this year's draft along with a 2027 third-rounder. That move ended Carlson's 17-year tenure in the District, where he became D.C.'s all-time defensive leader in games played (1,143), goals (166), assists (605) and points (771).
Carlson appeared in 16 games down the stretch with the Ducks, picking up 14 points and averaging 24:11 minutes per night, and he also totaled six points in 12 playoff games. Before that, he had 46 points in 55 games for Washington.
The 36-year-old had reportedly been in talks with the Capitals about a two-year extension before the trade, with LeBrun writing that the deal would have paid $9 million per season. LeBrun guesses now that he could get $10 million a year now on the market.
Washington, meanwhile, needs to bring in help on the right side this offseason with Rasmus Sandin, who replaced Carlson on the right side top pairing amid Cole Hutson's arrival, recovering from a torn ACL. The Capitals also have to decide whether or not to bring back Trevor van Riemsdyk, who is also set to become an unrestricted free agent.
The market opens on July 1.