FROM THE ARCHIVES: Rolf Edberg Gains Capitals' Respect In Late '70s

This article originally appeared in The Hockey News Dec 1, 1978, vol. 32, issue 09
BY RUSS WHITE
WASHINGTON — Swedish center Rolf Edberg has quickly gained the respect of his Washington Capitals’ teammates, and looks as though he can help the team make a run at second place in the Norris Division standings.
Edberg’s smooth skating and fine effort in Washington’s 8-7 upset at home over the Atlanta Flames established the Swede as a favorite with the fans and his teammates.
“He is ready to play in this league,” said winger Bill Riley.
“Rolf is always skating, always making something happen,” said defenseman Rick Green. “If I can get the puck to him while he is on the move there is no telling what happens next.”
Coach Danny Belisle immediately put Edberg, fellow Swede Leif Syensson and Green on the ice when the Caps and Flames were down to three skaters apiece in their Capital Center shootout.
“It looked more like the Caps were up two players the way those guys skated circles around Atlanta,” Belisle raved.
“I knew the Swedes would like the three-on-three,” Belisle said. “I thought that they would feel as though they were back in Europe, that they would have all the extra room that they were used to. From what I saw, I wish we had more three on threes.”
Edberg agreed. “I like three on three very much.”
Tom Rowe had a pair of goals in the victory over Atlanta, his seventh of the season the game winner with 1:16 to go. “We are a lot like that Atlanta team,” Rowe said. “We’re young, we have talent and maybe the next team you see moving up will be the Caps.”
After five weeks of frustration, Belisle had something to show his team, something to refer to in the win over tough Atlanta. “This,” he said, “ought to make these players believe in themselves.”
The Caps unloaded for three goals on three shots against Yves Belanger, in goal for the first time this year. The scores by Dennis Maruk, Syensson and Mark Lofthouse by 3:03 were the three fastest opening goals in Caps’ history.
“I never got into it, never had a chance to get my concentration,” Belanger said.
Edberg ended with a goal and two assists in the game, “my happiest night in Washington,” he said.
TOM ROWE
…Scored Pair