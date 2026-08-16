FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Rise Of Braden Holtby

The Capitals have seen this before, after all. Their playoff starter the previous four years has yet to seize the No. 1 position the following season. They wonder if it will be different with Holtby. Vokoun was traded to Pittsburgh in June, but Neuvirth remains to challenge for playing time. “It was an emotional time when I got called up,” Holtby says. “There was a lot of adrenaline running through the body to keep me going. But where I had success last year in the playoffs was that I treated every game the same. That’s what I want to do this coming up year – not change anything, not put any added pressure on myself. I know what I’m capable of.”