Garin Bjorklund Signs One-Year Contract With Hershey, Capitals Extend Affiliation With Stingrays

The Washington Capitals got some business done within the organization, as goaltending prospect Garin Bjorklund signed a contract with the AHL-affiliate Hershey Bears while D.C. also extended its ECHL affiliation with the South Carolina Stingrays.
Bjorklund, originally taken by the Capitals in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, did not receive a qualifying offer before free agency, as was the case with Mitch Gibson last offseason.
Like Gibson, Bjorklund then signed a one-year deal with Hershey to remain in the organization on Monday.
This past season,Bjorklund dealt with injury but appeared in 17 games for Hershey, going 5-9-3 with a .876 save percentage and 3.72 GAA. Down in the ECHL with the Stingrays, the 24-year-old shined with 5-2 record, .935 save percentage and 2.05 GAA.
Expect him to get more time with the Stingrays this upcoming season, while also getting some time with Hershey behind Clay Stevenson and Gibson.
Meanwhile, Washington also came to terms on an agreement with South Carolina on Monday, extending their ECHL affiliation through the 2028-29 season.