GM Chris Patrick Says Capitals 'Actively Pursuing' An Addition Up Front; What Will It Cost?

ARLINGTON, V.A. — As the Washington Capitals sit at the halfway mark of an up-and-down season plagued by injury, general manager Chris Patrick said the team is keeping a close eye on the trade market.
Patrick said on Friday that the Capitals are "definitely actively pursuing an addition," and that will likely come up front.
"For us, we view our biggest need as a higher-end skilled winger. Those aren't always available at the deadline," Patrick said. "When they become available, they become available. So, we're going to keep trying to pursue those guys if they're out there."
For Patrick, he also wants a forward that can be a good short-term solution with the potential to stick around for longer, especially with Alex Ovechkin in the twilight of his career.
"I hope we can do something that helps us in the short term for this team getting into the playoffs again, for Alex having another run at the playoffs, and it also helps long-term for whenever it is he's not on the team," Patrick explained. "If you look at some of our history, even guys that looked like rentals when we acquired them, a lot of times we'll end up signing them to deals after. That's a situation we'll look at, too."
When asked about when a trade could come, Patrick said that the standings, which remain tight, could provide more clarity ahead of the March 6 deadline, or that the Olympic break could be a good time for teams to start making calls.
Patrick also knows that a top winger will come at a price, though he's not keen on giving up top prospects.
"We're not going to trade away some of our top guys that we think are going to be a huge part of the team in the next 10 years," Patrick said.