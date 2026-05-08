Hershey Bears' Season Ends In Atlantic Division Semifinals Loss To Rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The Washington Capitals' AHL affiliate Hershey Bears' season officially came to an end on Thursday after being eliminated by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the Atlantic Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Ivan Miroshnichenko scored in Game 4, but the Bears struggled to find offense and ultimately, fell 4-1 to the Penguins.
Joona Koppanen opened the scoring for Wilkes-Barre just 1:15 minutes into the first period, but Miroshnichenko's second goal in as many games with six seconds left in the frame evened the score.
Louie Belpedio and Andrew Cristall had the assists.
In the third, Ville Koivunen put things further out of reach,a nd despite a comeback attempt for Hershey, Gabe Klassen iced things with a late empty-netter.
The Bears outshot the Penguins 38-30, including 24 shots through the final 40 minutes, but they couldn't solve Sergei Murashov.
Clay Stevenson stopped 26 of 29 shots in the loss. Sonny Milano was a healthy scratch.
Despite dropping the series 3-1, it was a memorable run and season overall for the Bears, who got a standout rookie-of-the-year campaign from Ilya Protas. It also marked Derek King's first year as head coach.