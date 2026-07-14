How Former Capitals Defenseman Steven Oleksy Went From Hockey To Politics As He Runs For Mayor Of Edgewater

"We've seen cities destroyed by over-development and poor decision-making or influenced decision-making, and this being our forever home, the small-town feel and what makes this place so special, I wanted to preserve that," Oleksy said. "I want our kids to be able to grow up and cities this. Unfortunately, a lot of this world has gone away from what makes cities so special... you see what works and how places can preserve their charm and you see what doesn't work.