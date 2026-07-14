How Former Capitals Defenseman Steven Oleksy Went From Hockey To Politics As He Runs For Mayor Of Edgewater

It's no coincidence that former Washington Capitals Steven Oleksy's nickname over the course of his hockey career was "the Mayor."
He's a natural people person, one who, thanks to hockey and his travels all across the country, values community and a feeling of being home.
It's even more fitting now, as he's officially running for mayor in his current home city of Edgewater, Florida.
"I really, really appreciate people, I appreciate true conversation," Oleksy explained. "I took a lot of time with the fans, and those are the memories I carry with me a lot more and a lot further than the hockey memories: just the people that I came across."
While a run for mayor has thrown him onto the campaign trail, Oleksy's not in it for the politics, though he's familiar with the landscape.
After all, he started his NHL career in D.C., where, away from the rink, he was introduced to that side of the world.
"When you talk about D.C., generally that pushes people away from politics," he joked. "You can't walk down the streets of D.C. or go in a coffee shop without getting into the political battlefield. But it's so cool and unique to live in a city like that where everything runs through it."
Following Oleksy's tenure with the Capitals, he spent some time in the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks organizations, and in 2018, met his wife, Brooke Hogan.
When Hogan wanted to return home in Florida to be closer to her father, the late Hulk Hogan, Oleksy came out of retirement and was traded from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Ultimately, Orlando felt too touristy, so the couple ended up driving around the city and eventually discovered the city of Edgewater.
"I call it the last slice of paradise," Oleksy said, adding, "It's simple living, no one cares much other than loving life and helping people, and it's so special in that regard... it's our kind of people, our kind of town. Blue-collar people, a wide range and a wide mix. It's simple living, and it's natural beauty."
Having been all over the country over the course of his playing career, seeing how his wife struggled to navigate over-development in ever-changing Nashville and becoming a father to twins, Oleksy was inspired to get further involved to help his community.
"We've seen cities destroyed by over-development and poor decision-making or influenced decision-making, and this being our forever home, the small-town feel and what makes this place so special, I wanted to preserve that," Oleksy said. "I want our kids to be able to grow up and cities this. Unfortunately, a lot of this world has gone away from what makes cities so special... you see what works and how places can preserve their charm and you see what doesn't work.
"And, coming from a standpoint of moving to Edgewater... We're not going to be influenced by money, by any outside things. We're neutral; We don't have 20 years of rural relationships in this city that we have to protect. We can literally make decisions based on a collective from the people of the city that we talk to."
Oleksy is set to challenge incumbent mayor Diezel DePew, who was first elected in 2022.
For him, though, it's not about winning or losing, but about doing what he can to help his town grow.
"I wanted to be involved in any aspect, any regard to support people and help with the experiences I've gone through and what we've seen. That was my driving force, is to try to protect this place from things that we've seen happen," Oleksy said, adding, "I want my kids to grow up in a city that I'm proud to live in."