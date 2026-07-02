How Jenner & Desharnais Fit With The Capitals, What It Means For Ovechkin & Key Depth Added To Open Free Agency

To add further depth on the right side, Washington also inked veteran Justin Holl to a one-year, $900,000 contract. The 34-year-old spent the majority of the season in the AHL with the Detroit Red Wings' AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, but appeared in nine NHL games down the stretch with the St. Louis Blues following a trade at the deadline. Expect him to be available as an extra defenseman, or to get time in Hershey depending on how camp plays out.