'I Don't Think We're Ever Gonna See Another Tom Wilson': Former Caps Defenseman Oleksy On Wilson's Early Days & Growth In D.C.

"I talk about the person more than the player, especially somebody like him. There's a false narrative from outsiders about somebody like Tom Wilson and the way he plays; he is one of the best human being I've ever met," Oleksy said. "Even through all his success, I can literally tell you, he is one of the only guys I've ever come across that has not changed as a person with the success of his career... Just an ultimate human being and a born leader in every aspect of the word."