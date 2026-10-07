In Ovechkin's Last Season, Capitals & Penguins Relish Final Run Of Rivalry As They Face Off In D.C. Home Opener

Washington Capitals
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Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 9:32 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 9:32 PM
ARLINGTON, V.A. – When he was a boy, way before he could even fathom being on the Washington Capitals, Vincent Desharnais would watch Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby go toe-to-toe, renewing their rivalry as the divisional opponents went head to head.
On Wednesday, Desharnais be on the ice for it for the first time, and expects it to remain as alive and strong as ever in what marks Ovechkin's final season in the NHL.
"(I just remember) the intensity that those guys would bring, both captains, both young players, skilled players, and they would be the leaders," Desharnais recalled. "(Ovi's) 41, the other's 39, they're doing the same thing, which is so impressive. Just excited to be a part of it."
Ovechkin announced on Monday that his 22nd season will be his "last dance" with the Capitals. It was a difficult decision, he said, but one he felt he had to make with his family, health and future in mind.
That said, he and the team expect quite the atmosphere at Capital One Arena as Washington opens the season at home with a meeting with Crosby and the Penguins.
"Times fly. It's been pretty good career... ups and downs. Obviously the goal was to bring the Stanley Cup to D.C. We did it, and that was most important," Ovechkin said.
When both Ovechkin and Crosby entered the league in 2005, they were pitted against one another, as Crosby recalled to reporters Monday, with the league not only highlighting the bitter rivalry between the two teams, but star power between the two captains.
It was that rivalry that arguably saved the game of hockey, skyrocketing ratings and changing the sport for the better while growing the sport and ringing in the next era of stars.
"We've definitely had some great battles over the years and obviously when you get to our age, that's something you have to make decisions on and for him, as long as he's happy and enjoying it, that's the biggest thing."
Both would go on to lead their franchises to Stanley Cups, with both teams getting the better of one another over years' time to capture championships. Now, both are veterans and legends of the game, respected for what they've brought to the table over time.
Ovechkin is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer with 929 goals and counting and sits 11 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky for the most combined goals in league history. Crosby holds the record for the most consecutive point-per-game seasons and ranks seventh all-time in scoring.
"It's tough; you come into the league at 18 years old, and before we even met, we were kinda built up against each other," Crosby said Monday, adding, "I think with how competitive we are, especially coming in, trying to prove ourselves, it would've been difficult to be too close, I think, given some of the playoff matchups and history there. I think over the years I've developed a friendship with him and have a ton of respect for him.
"You play against someone that long, you're compared and see each other enough, I think that's something that builds over time."
Ultimately, though, it's something that neither team is taking for granted, and both expect a difficult divisional matchup and emotional game when both captains face off at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.
That said, Tom Wilson, one of the last remaining members of the 2018 Cup team that topped Pittsburgh and someone who's had a front-row seat to several Ovechkin milestones over the years, it's something he won't take for granted.
"There's always that rivalry that goes back a long way with a lot of really good battles, and I think a mutual respect but also a mutual understanding that it's going to be a hard game.... it'll be a little bit different this year. Obviously, (Ovechkin's) a legend of the game and there's going to be a lot of people that want to send him off that way. I think it's kind of sad that there's only a handful of Sid-Ovi battles to come, but it's been a heck of a ride."
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