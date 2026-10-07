In Ovechkin's Last Season, Capitals & Penguins Relish Final Run Of Rivalry As They Face Off In D.C. Home Opener

"It's tough; you come into the league at 18 years old, and before we even met, we were kinda built up against each other," Crosby said Monday, adding, "I think with how competitive we are, especially coming in, trying to prove ourselves, it would've been difficult to be too close, I think, given some of the playoff matchups and history there. I think over the years I've developed a friendship with him and have a ton of respect for him.