In The Prime Of His Career, Alex Tuch Had Options. Here's Why He Chose To Come To The Capitals: 'An Opportunity I Couldn't Pass Up'

The newest member of the Capitals discusses coming to D.C. in a sign-and-trade.
Yes, the moment forever etched in Washington Capitals lore is still fresh in Alex Tuch's mind.
He remembers it like it was yesterday, when he rifled a one-timer toward the net, one that could swing the momentum for his Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Instead, he watched as Braden Holtby got his stick over in the nick of time to stop it, and with that Game 2 stop, changed the narrative as the Capitals went on to win the Stanley Cup.
"That was my rookie season. That save was incredible. I talked to Holtby in the line after, and he said it was the luckiest save of his life, so that made me feel a littel bit better, but not really at the same time, because he's shaking my hand after winning the Cup... it bothers me to this day that we didn't win the Stanley Cup."
Eight years later, he's on the other side, as he accepted a sign-and-trade and committed to the next eight years with his former rivals.
"What's the saying? If you can't beat them, join them," Tuch recalled with a laugh, knowing he couldn't avoid the inevitable question about "The Save."
Finding himself with Washington nearly a decade down the road, though, is more than an ironic coincidence.
Tuch had options as negotiations with the Buffalo Sabres ended up going a different direction, and ultimately, he ended up choosing D.C. for a reason so many others do: he felt wanted, and that he can play a big role in the team's foundation.
"Everything they were saying about what they saw in me, what they would like me to do, bringing what I could to the table and also about their team... I just thought that I could bring something to the table that kind of helps propel the Capitals to the ultimate goal," Tuch said. "The excitement levels from Chris (Patrick) and Spencer (Carbery) were incredible, and it just got me really excited."
The 30-year-old is coming off a standout season with the Sabres, where he had 33 goals and 66 points to help power Buffalo back into the playoffs. In three of the last four years, Tuch has hit 30 goals and at least 66 points. He had a career high 79 points in 74 games just a few seasons ago.
To this day, he credits Buffalo with helping him enter the prime of his career, where he feels he sits now.
"I came in still pretty raw, I think I had high-end skill and skating ability with my size, but I think I was able to turn that into a more well-rounded player, and I was able to learn about scoring goals... I think my game is very well-rounded," Tuch said, crediting Tage Thompson and his linemates for his growth. "I think I bring a lot of different things to the table now that I probably didn't when I first started with the Sabres, but the opportunity that they laid in front of me, like I said, I wouldn't be where I am today without that opportunity. So I am forever grateful."
Without a doubt, his offense will be vital for Washington, who had spent the last couple of seasons looking to fill voids on the top-6 and also brought in Jordan Kyrou earlier this week. However, he brings a lot more to the table than that.
"I think they have really good structure in their in their game, but they also have a lot of really smart hockey players, and I think I see myself as someone who is hard to play against, both on the offensive side of things and the D side of things, with my size and my skating, and I think I have a pretty good hockey IQ," Tuch said.
The 6-foot-4 winger is also a strong, two-way play who has shown his ability to log heavy minutes and play in nearly all situations, including both special teams. Tuch is also a proven leader on and off the ice, and has different attributes that he feels fit in well with the Capitals' systems.
His versatility will also be vital to Washington's success, as is his willingness to play any role asked of him. It also helps that Tuch is already familiar with a number of his new teammates, having heard from half of them already — Logan Thompson, who played with Tuch in Vegas was the first to reach out — and rejoicing that he no longer has to play against Wilson.
"I think I'll fit in with anyone they plug me in with, and I think there's a lot of really good players to be able to play with," Tuch said. "I think that I can bring in a little bit of PK help, I think I can help on the power play as well, and just kind of be kind of a utility-belt guy. As much as they need me, I'll be ready for.
"I had a nice phone chat with Willy and I told him, I go, 'Man, Willy, I'm just really happy I don't have to play against you anymore,' and he said, "'eah, I'm glad I don't have to chase you around the ice either,'" he added.
Ultimately, though, when Tuch had to make a decision, he felt that the Capitals were not just a perfect fit, but a team turning the corner into a legitimate contender, even after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season amid injuries and adversity.
"Sometimes you get to somewhere you are, and you have to take a step back to take two steps forward. And I think that's kind of what the Capitals are going to be able to do," Tuch said. "I think last year they were able to utilize a lot of the young guys with some of the injuries and give them a lot of experience in that situation, but I do think that coming in, I think I can help those young guys, but also I think that they still have a really good core, like between (Dylan) Strome and (Aliaksei), (Pierre-Luc) Dubois, (Tom) Wilson, guys that have been in the league for a really long time, that have a lot of experience and have had a lot of success. So I think I'll slide in nicely with that, and also they brought in Kyrou, which I think is a huge addition as well."
The prospect of playing with captain Alex Ovechkin is an exciting one, too; Tuch's idolized him since he first entered the league, and getting to potentially share the ice with him if he returns is definitely a bonus.
"I can remember watching him torment goalies, and it's been just incredible to see everything that he's been able to accomplish, and I would love for him to come back. I would love to get to know him. He's such a legend," Tuch said. I mean, he's going to be a Hall of Famer. He's the greatest goal scorer ever, and if I can learn a little bit from him, that would, that would be incredible. And if you know anyone that can get me a stick, I would love a stick of Ovi's as well."
Ultimately, though, Tuch is looking forward to the opportunity and change of scenery, and he's ready to get to work.
"My thoughts were I wanted to go to a team that's going to be super competitive for a very long time, because I think I'm in the prime of my career... this is an opportunity that I couldn't pass up," Tuch said, and noted, "Hopefully I continue to grow with the Capitals, and hopefully I continue to try to get better every single day."