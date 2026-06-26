In The Prime Of His Career, Alex Tuch Had Options. Here's Why He Chose To Come To The Capitals: 'An Opportunity I Couldn't Pass Up'

"Sometimes you get to somewhere you are, and you have to take a step back to take two steps forward. And I think that's kind of what the Capitals are going to be able to do," Tuch said. "I think last year they were able to utilize a lot of the young guys with some of the injuries and give them a lot of experience in that situation, but I do think that coming in, I think I can help those young guys, but also I think that they still have a really good core, like between (Dylan) Strome and (Aliaksei), (Pierre-Luc) Dubois, (Tom) Wilson, guys that have been in the league for a really long time, that have a lot of experience and have had a lot of success. So I think I'll slide in nicely with that, and also they brought in Kyrou, which I think is a huge addition as well."