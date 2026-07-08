Jackson Crowder Trying To Follow In Tom Wilson's Footsteps With Capitals Following Standout Post-Draft Year, Viral Fisticuffs

ARLINGTON, V.A. — After being drafted by the Washington Capitals — during a television commercial, no less — he went into this past season wanting to a little bit of everything.
After all, there was plenty of opportunity for the 2025 fifth-round pick to show his worth going into his post-draft campaign. And, having gotten used to the USHL, the sky was the limit.
Working with the likes of coach Scott Gomez and others, the Texas native was able to find consistency and round out his all-around game. It helped fuel Crowder to a breakout year, where he had 20 goals and 26 assists for 46 points in 45 games.
"Coming into my second year, playing more, having great (coaches)helped me a lot, so I think the confidence part of that helped," Crowder said. "I worked really hard and got bigger, stronger, faster...I think from last year to this year, a lot of changes I made, I feel a lot more comfortable out there."
For Crowder, though, it wasn't all about production.
The 6-foot-3 forward has a specific identity and M.O. he brings to the ice, embracing the role of the checking forward. Looking up to no other than Capitals forward Tom Wilson, and keeping in touch with player development coach Jim Slater, Crowder focused on adding size and speed to his game this past season.
He put on seven pounds of muscle and improved his skating, and did what he could to incorporate more physicality into his game while maintaining consistency and packing a punch on offense.
"I try to have physicality and skill," Crowder said, adding, "Adding those two is a rare combination."
That also meant if there was a hit to be thrown or a fight to be had, he didn't pass it by, leading to one of the fights of the year.
In March, Crowder dropped the gloves and went toe to toe in a heavyweight tilt with Brody Berard. The scrap lasted quite a while as both exchanged haymakers, and the scene quickly went viral, putting Crowder further on the radar.
"I knew when I was in it, this one may be posted somewhere... it was a good fight," he laughed. "I saw the clips and was like, 'Wow, that's pretty cool.' That was nice."
The only ones who weren't fans of the bout? Mom and Dad, who were in the stands.
"It's fun," he cracked, noting, "My parents don't love it."
But Crowder does, and hopes that hard-hitting style will not only continue to put him on the map, but serve him well as he works toward his entry-level contract.
That said, he knows it takes more than that to get there, and believes he can add even more to his arsenal as he heads to the NCAA this coming season to play with Ohio State.
There, he'll do what he can to keep proving his worth — and getting under his opponents' skin at the same time.
"Now, physicality is not just fighting," Crowder pointed out. "It's hitting, it's being hard to play against. It's my goal: to be a pest out there."