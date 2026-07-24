Jakob Chychrun Ready To Build On Milestone Year With Capitals: 'Lots To Be Grateful For'

"Every year just goes by so quick, and I always get emotional at the end of the season... just trying to reflect, and it's never easy," Chychrun said. "You just remember coming into the league, sitting in the room with guys like Shane Doan and Mike Smith in Arizona and they're just always telling you, 'The window's not as big as you think it is when you come into this league... Blink, and I'll be going into Year 11."