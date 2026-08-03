Jenner Excited To Help Lead Capitals' Rising Young Core: 'I Can Help Those Guys Come Along'

The Washington Capitals have a balance of veterans and rising young stars on their roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign, and new addition Boone Jenner is looking forward to being a part of it.
Jenner signed a four-year contract with Washington this summer following his 13-year tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and as a veteran joining the mix, wants to help lead the team's rising stars, including Cole Hutson, Ryan Leonard and more.
"I think I can help those guys come along," Jenner said, adding, "Playing against them, you know what kind of players they are and how good they are. At the end of the year, we played Washington, and you had the Protas brothers together and Leonard and Hutson — it was what, his (14th) game? And you can tell he's a heck of a player."
The 33-year-old wore the "C" for the last five seasons with the Blue Jackets and is a proven leader whose voice carries in the room. He's expected to lead by example while playing multiple roles up front for D.C. Jenner can play center or wing and will move up and down the lineup, too, while logging significant time on the penalty kill.
Looking at the big picture, Jenner said he's ready to do whatever he can to help the team find success, but also noted how having a core of Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome alongside up-and-comers like Leonard, Protas and Justin Sourdif makes for a high-caliber roster.
"With the veterans and young guys really coming up and really starting to find themselves in the league, it's a great mix," Jenner said.