John Carlson Leaves Capitals' Tilt vs. Predators With Injury

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are playing a defenseman short, as John Carlson left Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators with a lower-body injury.
Carlson's last shift came late in the first period on the power play. He was backchecking when he got tangled up with Cole Smith, and appeared to tweak something.
The 35-year-old defenseman appeared to be in a bit of discomfort and had slowly made his way to the bench, and did not play afterward. Washington announced in the second period that he would not return for the remainder of the game.
Carlson had an assist and skated 7:03 minutes before leaving the game, and now has 56 points through 55 games to open the season. He leads the Capitals in helpers this season.
Washington will have the next couple of weeks off, as the team goes on its Olympic break starting on Friday.