John Carlson Returns To MedStar Capitals Iceplex For Informal Skates In Lightning Gear

As the Washington Capitals put in work this summer to prepare for the upcoming season, a handful of players are back in the DMV and skating at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, including former defenseman John Carlson.
Carlson was among a small group of skaters, including new Capitals forward Alex Tuch, Hayley Scamurra and Lacey Eden, to take part in some informal on-ice work this offseason.
Skates are expected to continue to ramp up as players return to the District in the coming weeks. Scamurra and Eden were taking part in the Capitals' ALL CAPS ALL HER camp this past week.
Carlson is back in the area after being traded to the Anaheim Ducks for the No. 18 pick, which was used to take Oliver Suvanto, back in March.
After his two-month tenure in Anaheim, Carlson hit free agency and signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, whose gear he was repping at the informal skate.
The 36-year-old played 17 years with Washington, picking up 170 goals and 615 assists for 785 points in 1,159 games, the most among franchise defensemen.
Carlson not only skated at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, but also skated with skating coach Wendy Marco last week in Ashburn, Virginia, along with former teammate Lars Eller, who signed with the Florida Panthers this summer.