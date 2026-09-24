Jonny Brodzinski Came To Capitals Camp With Nothing To Lose. He May Have Just Worked His Way Onto The Roster: 'I Have So Much More To Give'

"New coaching staff, new kind of everything for me. I'm just going into it with absolutely nothing to lose," Brodzinski said. "I know what I can do. Over my career, I've never truly hit my potential. Just every single year, it seems like I'll play five or six games, start to kind of get in the rhythm of games and get pulled out of the lineup. So I never really felt like I hit my full stride, and I feel like I have so much more to give."