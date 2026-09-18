Justin Sourdif Grew Up A Caps Fan. Now, He's A Capital For Nine More Years: 'It's A Dream Come True'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — For Justin Sourdif, Tuesday's late-night trip over to MedStar Capitals Iceplex turned into a dream come true.
Around 9 p.m. Sourdif, who grew up watching Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on TV and wearing their jersey, sat down across from general manager Chris Patrick and put pen to paper on an eight-year, $50.8 million extension that keeps him in the District through 2035.
"If somebody two years ago had told me I'd be in Washington for eight years, I wouldn't have believed him," Sourdif said, adding, "Been a Caps fan since I was a kid, and to be in the position that I'm in right now, I'm just so grateful. So fortunate and grateful to the Caps organization for giving me this opportunity and wanting me to be here. I'm over the moon."
For the 24-year-old, it was the culmination of years of hard work — and it wasn't always glorious.
Before arriving in D.C., Sourdif's career was in an interesting spot. Scouts were high on the 2020 third-rounder's skill set, and he was developing well within the Florida Panthers organization as he shined playing with the team's AHL affiliate Charlotte Checkers. And though he'd get the occasional call-up, there wasn't much room for him to take the next step with the Panthers.
Enter Washington. Sourdif had been on the Capitals' radar for some time, and finally, they took a gamble last summer, shipping out a second-round pick for his services.
It paid off quickly for the organization, as Sourdif went from a fourth-line winger to a proven middle-6, two-way center who can move up and down the lineup and play multiple roles. He had 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points in 78 games in his rookie year, earning him Calder consideration and high praise from the coaching staff.
"It's really satisfying for us as a hockey ops group. I'm sure it's satisfying for the coaching staff, when you — not that we felt like we ere taking a huge gamble on him — but you take a chance on him, and then the player comes in and kind of makes you look good," general manager Chris Patrick said. "We always appreciate that, and to see it play out like this where you know he's going to be a part of our core group for a long time is very satisfying, and really couldn't be happier."
Sourdif also said that it meant a lot to sign on the same day that teammate and close friend Ryan Leonard inked an eight-year extension of his own, as the two of them are now on for the long haul as they establish themselves as members of the team's future core.
"We'll be around each other for a long time, and we're both super excited. We'll get to enter that next phase of life together," Sourdif said. "It'll be a long time. Lots of memories will be made, and hopefully, a couple Cups."
Now, Sourdif's focus is on the 2026-27 campaign, where he hopes to play a vital role in his sophomore season and help a revamped Capitals team not only return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but establish themselves as legitimate contenders.
"The league's definitely changing, and I'm super fortunate to sign a long-term contract and be in that position," Sourdif said. "I kind of just want to live up to it now, and help bring a Cup to Washington again."
This summer, Sourdif focused on improving his shot and skating, and also added five pounds of muscle. To open training camp, has stood out while centering a powerhouse line with Boone Jenner and Anthony Beauvillier, and he is gearing up to play whatever role is asked of him and noted that his two-way play will be important.
"Our deployment, whether that be a lot of D-zone starts against other teams' top lines, or however (Spencer Carbery) is willing to match it up, depending on who we play, we're just going to know what job we need to do beforehand and just do our best to get that done," Sourdif said.
Ultimately, though, Sourdif isn't focused on his ice time or stats or individual accolades. Instead, his eyes on the ultimate prize, as he's willing to do whatever it takes to secure a championship.
"I just care about the guys in that room, and as long as we're winning, and I can do anything I can to help contribute to that, that's kind of the main goal for me," Sourdif said. "I'll just keep trying to get better every day."