Justin Sourdif Grew Up A Caps Fan. Now, He's A Capital For Nine More Years: 'It's A Dream Come True'

"It's really satisfying for us as a hockey ops group. I'm sure it's satisfying for the coaching staff, when you — not that we felt like we ere taking a huge gamble on him — but you take a chance on him, and then the player comes in and kind of makes you look good," general manager Chris Patrick said. "We always appreciate that, and to see it play out like this where you know he's going to be a part of our core group for a long time is very satisfying, and really couldn't be happier."