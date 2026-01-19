Justin Sourdif Off IR, Tom Wilson Still On Shelf As Capitals Prepare To Face Avalanche

The Washington Capitals got some good news on the injury front on Monday as they kick off a six-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche, with the roster appearing to get closer to being at full strength.
Per the NHL Media site, Justin Sourdif is no longer listed as being on the injured reserve and looks ready to return against the Avalanche. He has missed the last handful of games after taking a puck to the face last week in Nashville.
Getting Sourdif back will be a big boost for Washington; the rookie has 10 points in his last seven outings and has been vital in filling the void left by Pierre-Luc Dubois, who continues to work his way back from adduction surgery he underwent in early November.
While Sourdif is ready to return, Tom Wilson remains on the injured reserve and Ivan Miroshnichenko remains up with the Capitals, indicating that Wilson still needs some time before returning to the mix.
Wilson has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury he suffered on Jan. 3 after colliding with Connor Murphy. He fell back awkwardly on his right leg, and since then, has been working his way back to full strength, most recently upgrading to contact and getting more involved in battle drills.
The 31-year-old leads Washington with 42 points in 41 games so far this season and is also preparing to represent Team Canada in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Milan Cortina.
The Capitals face Colorado at 4 p.m. ET.