Leonard Leaves Capitals' Tilt With Ducks After Blindside Hit From Trouba

The Washington Capitals saw Ryan Leonard leave the ice bloodied and injured on Friday against the Anaheim Ducks after the rookie took a high, blindside hit from Jacob Trouba.

Leonard was playing the puck behind the net and looking the other way when Trouba came in for the hit with his shoulder. The shoulder appeared to make contact with the neck and head, sending Leonard down hard to the ice.

As the Capitals came to Leonard's defense, the 20-year-old got up on his own and skate doff under his own power, but was dripping blood as he headed down the tunnel.

Though the play was reviewed during a media timeout, the officials deemed it was not a penalty, and instead, called Jakob Chychrun for roughing after the hit.

Leonard did not return and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The freshman has been a pivotal player for the Capitals of late, as he's riding a four-game point streak and ranks fourth among rookies in scoring.