Logan Thompson Debuts New Capitals Mask For Upcoming Campaign, Another Ode To A Classic D.C. Film

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson took his new mask for a test drive on Friday, and it's out of this world — quite literally.
Thompson's new mask is an ode to the 1996 sci-fi comedy film "Mars Attacks!" The Tim Burton film is about a fleet of Martians that invade the Earth while the rest of the world waits to see if they, in fact, come in peace. However, despite initial beliefs that they're friendly, they visit and wipe out the U.S. Congress, and an all-out war breaks out.
Jack Nicholson, who plays U.S. President James Dale, leads the cast, which also features Annette Benning, Pierce Brosnan, Jack Black and Danny Devito, among others. Devito is one of the characters featured on the back of Thompson's mask.
Thompson's ode to films is nothing new; his last two Capitals masks have been inspired by movies set in D.C., including "National Treasure" and "Night At The Museum 2: Battle Of The Smithsonian."