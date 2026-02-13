Logan Thompson Wins Olympic Debut For Canada, Tom Wilson Gets First Point Of Tournament & Changes Lines

The Capitals saw two of their players hit milestones at the Olympics on Friday in Milan.
Making his first-ever Olympic start for Canada, Washington Capitals netminder Logan Thompson had everything under control.
Thompson was cool and collected in the crease, and ultimately, stopped 24 of 25 shots en route to a 5-1 win over Switzerland.
The 28-year-old netminder made several key stops, including an impressive glove save on a 2-on-1 for Switzerland against Philipp Kurashev in the second and a flurry of power-play saves in the third.
His only goal against was a power-play marker on a rebound that went off the crossbar and right onto the tape of Pius Suter in front. He ultimately finished with a .960 save percentage.
Not only did the Capitals see Thompson hit a personal milestone, but Tom Wilson as well, as the alternate captain notched his first Olympic point.
Midway through the first, Wilson charged into the offensive zone in the first period and dropped the puck back to Connor McDavid, who then found Thomas Harley for Canada's second of the game.
Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Canadians, who advanced to 2-0-0 in group play.
Wilson would change roles later in the game, moving off the first line for Nathan MacKinnon and playing on a trio with Brandon Hagel and Nick Suzuki. He helped generate a number of chances in front and showcased his two-way play as the night went on.
Toward the end of the game, the 31-year-old collided with Kevin Fiala along the boards after a reverse hit, and the two got tangled up. Fiala had to be stretchered off the ice after Wilson fell back on his leg.
Wilson, 31, finished the game with an assist and plus-1 rating through 9:43 minutes.