Washington Capitals
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Nov 22, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 1:00 PM
Back on September 28, when the Winnipeg Jets claimed Clay Stevenson, it began a nearly two-month odyssey for the Capitals to get another depth goaltender.
It took nearly two months, but now the Capitals have the goaltending depth they hoped they would have in preseason.
By claiming Clay Stevenson back from the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, it ended a saga that began when Stevenson was claimed back on September 28.
With just one goalie in Hershey under an NHL deal, the threat was real that should Mitch Gibson get hurt, the Capitals were going to have to seek out a netminder under an NHL deal or sign Cal Petersen to one in case either Logan Thompson or Charlie Lindgren got hurt.
Even worse, the possibility of having a night where one of Washington's two goalies was injured along with Gibson, meaning the Capitals would be at the mercy of trying to get someone quickly signed to back up.
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Of course, the whole problem was created with Connor Hellebuyck's holdout to begin the season in Manitoba. The Jets needed a goalie, and with Stevenson having to clear waivers, they snapped up the 27-year-old before the regular season began.
Stevenson ended up starting 4 games for the Jets, all but 1 before they got Nico Daws back from the New Jersey Devils in the trade for Hellebuyck, and last appeared in a Winnipeg uniform on November 1 in a 7-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
He ended up with a 1-3-0 mark and an .870 save percentage with Winnipeg, earning his 4th career win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh, but losing 3 straight on home ice.
After Daws arrived in the trade, the Jets opted for having 3 goalies on the roster, which in the NHL can't last too long with goalies sharing reps in practice and needing playing time.
The same day of what turned out to be Stevenson's last appearance as a Jet, the Capitals gave up on waiting out the Jets and made a deal with the Devils for Remi Poirier, who also was impacted by the Hellebuyck deal.
New Jersey claimed Poirier from the Dallas Stars a day before Stevenson was claimed on waivers, and unlike Stevenson, didn't even get a minute of action with his new club. He backed up twice but was largely relegated to a practice goalie, particularly when Hellebuyck arrived.
Eventually, on November 1, the Devils traded Poirier to Washington for a seventh-rounder, and the hope was that when he would eventually clear waivers when the Capitals decided to send him down to Hershey to get some work, as he hadn't appeared in game action since the preseason.
The Capitals risked depth defenseman Dylan McIlrath on waivers to pick up Poirier, and although it was a small chance he would be claimed, still a risk for the former Bears captain.
For the Capitals, it was a gamble to get a depth goalie under an NHL contract, with the low pick not being too much of a price to pay should he have been claimed back off waivers.
On November 9, the Capitals tried to send him down to the Hershey Bears, and lost Poirier to the Stars, and again were down to Gibson as insurance goalies.
Then, the shoe dropping turned back to the Jets, as eventually they were going to need to send a goaltender down to the Manitoba Moose for work, and although they likely knew what was going to happen, they attempted to send Stevenson down.
With the way the waivers worked - and the Capitals' recent slump - only 7 NHL teams were below Washington in waiver order, and only the Caps could send him down to the AHL without exposing him to waivers again.
So, it was little surprise that Stevenson was claimed by Washington and officially sent to Hershey - just as the Capitals intended back on September 28.
For now, this ends a nearly two-month up-and-down quest of getting a depth goalie with an NHL deal, and for the Capitals, it is one they certainly are familiar with.
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