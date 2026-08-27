New Capitals Vincent Desharnais & Jonny Brodzinski Join Informal Skates

They join a growing group that includes Matt Roy, Martin Fehervary, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Tuch, Lynden Lakovic and Logan Thompson, along with a handful of other new skaters.
Desharnais joins the mix after signing a four-year contract on the opening day of free agency, giving Washington some much-needed depth on the right side. The 6-foot-7 blueliner, who was happy to sign a longer-term deal after some changes in scenery, is expected to play a stay-at-home role and complement D.C.'s offensive defensemen on the top-4.
"Consistency is a big thing for me. When I'm at my best, I'm a consistent player, I'm not flashy," Desharnais said. "I take a lot of pride in my D-zone, take a lot of pride in having a good stick, take a lot of pride in having a good PK... I try to bring my compete level at the highest level I can."
Brodzinski inked a one-year contract to join the Capitals after years with the New York Rangers organization. He's expected to try and make the roster as an extra after spending the last two seasons up at the NHL level with New York, but could be a good depth option and someone who plays down with the AHL's Hershey Bears.
More players are expected to filter into town over the coming weeks with training camp set to start in mid-to-late September.