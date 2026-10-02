New-Look Capitals Feel 'Sky Is The Limit' Going Into New Season, But Know They'll Have To Work For Success: 'We Believe In This Group'

"Expectation only gets you so far; you got to play the game," Wilson added. "We believe in this group. I think when you look at the team on paper, we know we can be dangerous. That being said, you got to go play the game. It's a long year, we got to start building day by day. If we do that and we do our job properly and everybody buys in and we have a good identity throughout the whole season, I think we'll put ourselves in a good spot. But no one's taking the league lightly."