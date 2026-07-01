No Stranger To Doubt, Parascak Ready To Prove Himself To Capitals After Up & Down Farewell To Juniors

"That's something that's kind of been emphasized, especially when you're struggling," Parascak said. "The chances were there for me a lot of the time when I was going through that... when that's not going, find that other part of my game that can be useful, because you get to a pro level, it's a lot harder to score goals, and if you go through a slump, you got to be able to do something else in the lineup to help the team."