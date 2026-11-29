Washington Capitals
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Nov 29, 2026 2:33 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 2:33 AM
Updated Nov 29, 2026 3:55 AM
Washington shook up the net Saturday in St. Louis, putting Clay Stevenson in net, and played solid defense in front of him to take a 4-1 win over the red-hot Blues.
With the Washington Capitals having a lousy November, a little post-Thanksgiving shake-up in net helped the Caps close out a sub-par 4-8-0 month with an impressive 4-1 win over the Blues Saturday night in St. Louis.
Having lost 6 out of 7 and coming off a tough loss at home Friday, the Capitals made a sudden change in net, putting Clay Stevenson between the pipes for their game against the Blues.
Stevenson, who was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets at the end of training camp and had a 1-3-0 mark and .870 save percentage, made his first start for Washington since last season's finale in Columbus after being reclaimed off waivers a week ago.
“It felt great, you know?” Stevenson said. “Definitely missed this group, and the guys in this locker room, you know, been with them for some of them for a long time, and means means a lot to get back there and see the faces again.
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“And, a little nostalgic, I guess, even, you know, said that in my 1st game back in Hershey there on Wednesday, and, yeah, it was fun.”
And after a poor second period in a loss to Florida Friday, Washington responded by outscoring the Blues 3-0 in the middle frame to claim the win and snap a 3-game road losing streak to close out the month.
Washington also limited the Blues to just 9 shots in the first 40 minutes, playing better defense in front of Stevenson than they have in the last few weeks in front of their other netminders, and cooling off a team that had reeled off points in 8 of their last 9 games (7-1-1).
The Capitals jumped out in front just 32 seconds in, as Ilya Protas knocked in a rebound of a Martin Fehervary shot past Blues netminder Jordan Binnington to open the scoring.
The lead didn't last long, however, as Pavel Buchnevich netted his own rebound past Stevenson less than 2 minutes later.
However, after the game remained tied into the first intermission, the Capitals turned one of their better second periods of the season, holding St. Louis to just 4 shots and putting 13 on Binnington, with 3 finding their way home.
Pierre-Luc Dubois put the Capitals back up top on the game's first power play, tipping the puck past Binnington with 4:16 gone in the period.
Anthony Beauvillier then added another, putting a sharp-angle shot past Binnington with 8:43 to play left in the second.
Boone Jenner tallied an insurance goal with just 55 ticks left in the frame, giving the Capitals a 3-goal edge in a period they dominated.
Despite St. Louis being a strong third-period team, the Capitals continued to limit their chances and Stevenson answered the bell when needed to take away a much-needed 2 points.
“There’s a lot of ways that we could play better defense,” Dubois said.
“I think defense starts sometimes it starts 200 feet from your net … but little things like that that go a long way.”
Ryan Leonard got a pair of assists on the evening, and now has 11 points in his last 9 games (5 goals, 6 assists) while Cole Hutson has 4 points in his last 3 games with an assist on the Dubois goal.
Alex Ovechkin, making his last stop in St. Louis, got a nice round of cheers when he was shown after a tribute video in the first period. This was his fourth farewell stop of the season, with the next 6 road games after also being last stops against Western Conference foes.
The Capitals head home briefly for a date with the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday before kicking off a 6-game, 2-week long tour of Western Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Denver and Dallas.
For a Washington team that desperately needs to turn its season around, winning 2 of 3 to close out November was a big boost, and move back to the .500 mark at 12-12-0.
“Our group today, and it's something that I mentioned, we're going to need to replicate this, the engagement from our group, on the bench,” coach Spencer Carbery said. “Everybody. And so then you see, you just roll 4 lines, 3 sets a D, or 5 D, when you lose a guy, and everybody's involved in the game
.”That's the way it felt from puck drops. So whether Clay was playing LT or Chucky, I just felt like our group was very, very focused tonight on what we had to do the whole way through this game.”
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