Ovechkin Discusses Saving Decision For NHL Future For Summer, Mentality & Approach For Final Games: 'I Don't Know If It's The End Or Not'

The Capitals captain has four games to go in the regular season.
With four games left in the regular season that also marks the final year of his contract, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin isn't saying any goodbyes, because ultimately, he doesn't know if this is it or not.
He again made that clear after morning skate on Wednesday in Toronto, hours after the team released an interview on social media revealing that his decision on his NHL future will come in the offseason.
"I don't know," Ovechkin told reporters in Toronto. "How I said, it's just health-wise. I'll talk to my family, talk with Ted (Leonsis), (Chris Patrick) and we'll see, you know? If I was 35 or 25, it's one thing. But when you're 40, you think for the future."
Ovechkin is wrapping up what marks his 21st season in the NHL, where he made even more history with another 30-goal season while passing 1,000 combined regular season and playoff goals. He has 61 points in 78 games, and as shown he's still able to put up goals despite the ever-changing landscape of the NHL.
“Game’s changed almost every year, you know. More faces come into the league and you can see how fast they are how skilled they are," Ovechkin said. "Obviously you have to adjust yourself, your body, your mind and it’s life.”
His consistency over time is something that doesn't surprise his teammates, who are hoping that this isn't the end of the road for the 40-year-old.
"I think everyone in the room obviously wants him to come back and he's been a special player in this league for so long and now he's just a good friend, "Logan Thompson said. It's sad that his time (could be) coming to an end here maybe soon, we don't know that. Everybody in the room knows he can still play if he wants. He's got 30 goals this year, so he's still producing at such a high rate. it's gonna be a sad day whenever he decides to hang them up."
For Ovechkin, though, the focus is on trying to make the playoffs in these final games, as Washington currently sits five points out of a Wild Card spot and third in the Metropolitan Division.
That being said, he's staying in the present, and has chosen not to take part in any farewell tour or extra fanfare when he still remains undecided about what's next.
"I don't know if it's the end or not," Ovechkin said. "We'll figure it out.... we have to make a decision. Family, ownership and myself, first of all."