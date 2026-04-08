Ovechkin Discusses Saving Decision For NHL Future For Summer, Mentality & Approach For Final Games: 'I Don't Know If It's The End Or Not'

"I think everyone in the room obviously wants him to come back and he's been a special player in this league for so long and now he's just a good friend, "Logan Thompson said. It's sad that his time (could be) coming to an end here maybe soon, we don't know that. Everybody in the room knows he can still play if he wants. He's got 30 goals this year, so he's still producing at such a high rate. it's gonna be a sad day whenever he decides to hang them up."