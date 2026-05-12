Ovechkin Flying Back To Moscow For Summer, Still Deciding On Capitals Future

The Capitals captain still has to make a decision regarding his NHL future.
After staying in D.C. area for a bit following the end of the Washington Capitals season, captain Alex Ovechkin is officially heading home for the summer.
Ovechkin is currently traveling back home with his family, as his wife posted on Instagram, and they arrive in Moscow on Wednesday, per Russian news publication TASS. The plan was for Ovechkin to have his end-of-year meetings, and then fly home in mid-May.
All the while, the 40-year-old captain is still deciding on his NHL future and whether or not he will return to Washington. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
On breakdown day, Ovechkin said he was "pretty sure" he hadn't played his final NHL game, and that he hopes that he can return. However, it will be a decision defending on his health and family circumstances, though he did say his sons, Sergei and Ilya, want him to play another year.
“I tell them, ‘We’ll see.’ They’re excited," Ovechkin said. "They want me to come back because they love the city and they love the team and they love the boys.”
After that, he wants tot see the Capitals be in top shape to contend.
"I’m not going to tell everything to you what I’m thinking, what the options are going to be. But, obviously, if I want to come back, it have to be a decision on, first of all, we’re going to make the playoffs and we have to fight for a Cup," Ovechkin said. "That’s probably the biggest thing. Otherwise, if you take different scenarios, like family-wise, health-wise, but team-wise, this is the most important thing for me.”
Ovechkin finished his 21st NHL season with 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points while appearing in all 82 games for Washington.