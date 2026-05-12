Ovechkin Flying Back To Moscow For Summer, Still Deciding On Capitals Future

"I’m not going to tell everything to you what I’m thinking, what the options are going to be. But, obviously, if I want to come back, it have to be a decision on, first of all, we’re going to make the playoffs and we have to fight for a Cup," Ovechkin said. "That’s probably the biggest thing. Otherwise, if you take different scenarios, like family-wise, health-wise, but team-wise, this is the most important thing for me.”