Ovechkin Scores 900th Career NHL Goal Against Blues

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin has done it.

The 40-year-old scored his 900th career NHL goal on Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues, a feat no other player has accomplished until now.

Just minutes into the second period, Ovechkin was lurking near the Capitals net when he caught Jakob Chychrun's rebound off the end boards and backhanded the puck past Jordan Binnington.

The bench cleared to celebrate Ovechkin's accomplishment as he became the only player in NHL history to reach that mark.

It marked his third goal of the season and first in four games as he continues to ease into the season and recapture his scoring touch.