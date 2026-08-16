Ovechkin Staying In The Moment, Isn't Sure If This Season Will Be Last With Capitals: 'Anything's Possible'

The Russian, who turns 41 in September, said he'll see how the year goes and consult with his family on next steps. He'll also see whether or not this season will include a farewell tour and handshakes with his opponents.
"I can’t say anything right now; I don’t even know myself," Ovechkin said. When I arrive in Washington with my family, we’ll discuss it."
Ovechkin is hoping for another shot at the Stanley Cup with a revamped Washington roster, which now includes Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou, among other additions. He also has another record in his sights, as he sits 11 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky for the most combined goals between regular season and playoffs in NHL history.