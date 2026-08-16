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Ovechkin Staying In The Moment, Isn't Sure If This Season Will Be Last With Capitals: 'Anything's Possible'

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Sammi Silber
Updated Aug 16, 2026, 01:35
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Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is looking forward to returning for his 22nd season in the NHL, but when it comes to his future beyond that, he's choosing to stay in the moment.

Asked whether this would be his final season in the NHL, Ovechkin told RIA Sport that he's not committing to anything right now.

"Anything's possible. We'll see," Ovechkin said. "It's hard to say right now. Only God knows how the season will go."

After questions regarding whether or not he would retire this past season in the final year of his contract, Ovechkin signed a one-year extension in July to return for another run in D.C. 

In 82 games with the Capitals last season, he led the team in scoring with 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points. 

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The Russian, who turns 41 in September, said he'll see how the year goes and consult with his family on next steps. He'll also see whether or not this season will include a farewell tour and handshakes with his opponents.

"I can’t say anything right now; I don’t even know myself," Ovechkin said. When I arrive in Washington with my family, we’ll discuss it."

Ovechkin is hoping for another shot at the Stanley Cup with a revamped Washington roster, which now includes Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou, among other additions. He also has another record in his sights, as he sits 11 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky for the most combined goals between regular season and playoffs in NHL history.

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