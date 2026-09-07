Petr Sikora A Top Capitals Prospect To Watch This Coming Season

The Washington Capitals have a handful of exciting prospects coming up in the pipeline, but one to keep a close eye on this coming season is Petr Sikora.
Sikora signed his three-year, entry-level contract with Washington back in May, and is expected to make the transition to North America full-time this season and join the AHL's Hershey Bears following time in Czechia's Extraliga.
The 20-year-old forward appeared in 24 games with HC Oceláři Třinec this past season, picking up three goals and six assists in his native country's top flight of pro hockey. In 80 career Czech Extraliga games, he has recorded 27 points.
Since being taken in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Sikora has established himself as a promising name with plenty of upside. He's a force to be reckoned with on the forecheck and plays with grit and physicality, and he can get to the dirty areas and finish in tight.
Sikora made noise at the 2024 World Juniors and famously got under Team Canada's skin, and this past year, wore the "C" for the team. Since then, he's added size while improving his skating, and looks to be in promising shape for the upcoming campaign.
With training camp quickly approaching, Sikora has joined his fellow prospects at Washington's informal skates, where he's putting in work with skills coach Kenny McCudden and showcasing his ability while getting practice in alongside names like Dylan Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Expect him to try and make his mark this season in the AHL and be a major boost to Hershey's forward groups, as he'll also be a name that can help fill the void at center left by Ilya Protas as he makes the jump.