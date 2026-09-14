PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From Capitals Informal Skates

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are getting closer to the start of the\n2026-27 campaign, with training camp set to officially kick off on Thursday.\n\nWith camp right around the corner, several players have already made their way\nback to the District, with a handful of new faces and familiar names joining\ninformal skates at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.\n\nAll roster players are now back in town with Alex Ovechkin officially returning\nto the facility on Friday, and he'll join the team for the first time on the ice\nthis week.\n\nHere are some photos as informal skates continue to ramp up:\n\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/cd5abb8d-9b7e-46c3-8d16-8b0ae2ccacbd.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/b451754a-557f-4f3a-8133-5a7147ca8d1d.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/247c979b-5961-4dfc-9c27-c6065559ee31.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/7da978f4-735f-461e-90da-58d5f18450d0.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/9f3db68b-7913-4638-8182-bcd234b4a717.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/8195e4d1-bbaf-4628-9909-348dae9734aa.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/5933b867-472c-44d9-96de-f1fdd607256a.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/22aeb871-abf9-49b0-b80f-1752c5c59251.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/056dc6e9-148d-4827-b099-663ecdf0f38f.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/7867c904-740a-4baa-a27c-dd604bb3a2bc.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/fb1c30c5-62fd-40cb-b159-f1b457cd5bd8.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/85e01d5d-c2b4-4431-8014-5c316b692277.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/272ebcd9-6b08-4d4a-b4f0-8af1ada8b05e.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/782bcaba-e8f9-4ee7-84dd-ab8cd55918c7.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/afa26b16-ce65-4a93-9429-c949d418b6c8.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/70708907-5fc3-482b-aa0a-693462c934af.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/9df79c66-5630-4e38-9276-5d01cf17babd.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/a1b079f1-a418-4241-b802-ba7e4aa71267.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/6680a693-ab8a-4832-8278-5fda331795fb.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/87075edb-368c-42e4-9e68-560b0c4a448e.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/6d81a3d6-4a12-4b8e-89e6-a724858d5673.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/361bf512-159d-4045-9d0c-0f420a777de8.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/679f1e78-6603-4911-917e-9da276e03a35.jpeg]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/eef07168-903f-4d02-8662-e45ca75d0b4d.jpeg]