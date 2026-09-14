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PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From Capitals Informal Skates

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Sammi Silber
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ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are getting closer to the start of the 2026-27 campaign, with training camp set to officially kick off on Thursday.

With camp right around the corner, several players have already made their way back to the District, with a handful of new faces and familiar names joining informal skates at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

All roster players are now back in town with Alex Ovechkin officially returning to the facility on Friday, and he'll join the team for the first time on the ice this week.

Here are some photos as informal skates continue to ramp up:

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