Pierre-Luc Dubois Skating Again, Capitals Forward Takes Critical Step Forward In Recovery

ARLINGTON, V.A. — After months away from the ice following surgery, Pierre-Luc Dubois is finally back on the ice for the Washington Capitals.

Dubois has started to skate on his own, marking a significant step forward in his recovery, coach Spencer Carbery said on Saturday. A non-contact jersey is also in his stall at the facility, and he's also been working out in the gym.

The 27-year-old was hurt on Oct. 31 against the New York Islanders after digging in for a face-off and falling onto the ice after a battle for the puck. He was in visible pain as he had to be helped off, and wasn't putting much weight on his leg.

Dubois later underwent surgery in November to address injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles. The adductor muscles are in the inner thigh and allow for movement to the center of the body while stabilizing the pelvis.

Carbery said there is no update to his initial timeline of 3-4 months, and that the team will know more after the Olympic break.

Dubois appeared in just six games this season, and the Capitals are eager to get him back to get a much-needed boost on offense.