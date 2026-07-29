Porter Martone, Among Other Prospects, Predicts Cole Hutson Will Win Calder Trophy

Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson got quite the endorsement at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Chicago on Wednesday, as Philadelphia Flyers rising freshman Porter Martone, among other prospects, picked him to win the Calder Trophy.
The Hockey News' Frank Zawrasky asked Martone, Hutson and his fellow Capitals prospect, Andrew Cristall, for their Calder picks, and Martone said that while Gavin McKenna packs promise being the first overall pick, he couldn't rule out Hutson.
"You saw what Cole did last year going up," Martone said.
Hutson signed his entry-level contract and joined the Capitals toward the end of the regular season following his sophomore season at Boston University. In 14 games of NHL action, Hutson picked up three goals and seven assists for 10 points.
"I've learned a lot... it was an unbelievable experience for me," Hutson said at the end of last season, adding, "I learned so much so fast about the game and how hard it really is to play at this level consistently. So, it's just a head start for next year, and hopefully, I'm ready to kind of stay in the league."
This summer, Hutson has been working on getting bigger and stronger and is expected to play a bigger role for the Capitals and potentially play on top-4 minutes in his first full rookie campaign. All the while, he's expected to continue quarterbacking the power play and helping the man advantage find its spark with the help of new coach Ray Bennett.
Martone, who also had 10 points in 14 games with the Flyers following the end of his tenure at Michigan State, wasn't the only one to say Hutson could win the Calder.
Vegas Golden Knights prospect Trevor Connolly predicted Hutson would win "for sure," and Cristall said that he thought it would come down to either Hutson or Martone.