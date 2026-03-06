Logo
Report: Capitals Acquire Defenseman Timothy Liljegren

1h
Updated at Mar 6, 2026, 19:27
The Capitals are reportedly bringing in another right-hand shot.

The Washington Capitals are reportedly bringing in a right-handed defenseman, acquiring Timothy Liljegren from the San Jose Sharks.

TSN's Chris Johnston first reported the trade. It's unclear what the return is at this time.

Liljegren has one goal and 10 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of minus-7, through 43 games this season with San Jose. The 6-foot, 198-pound defenseman is a strong skater who takes good care of the puck and makes a good first pass, though he still has to improve his coverage and play without the puck.

The 26-year-old is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and carries a cap hit of $3 million.

Liljegren's primarily played on the second pairing with the Sharks this season, averaging a career-high 20:08 minutes per game.

This story is being updated in real time.

