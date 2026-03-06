Report: Capitals Acquire Defenseman Timothy Liljegren

Liljegren has one goal and 10 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of minus-7, through 43 games this season with San Jose. The 6-foot, 198-pound defenseman is a strong skater who takes good care of the puck and makes a good first pass, though he still has to improve his coverage and play without the puck.
The 26-year-old is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and carries a cap hit of $3 million.
Liljegren's primarily played on the second pairing with the Sharks this season, averaging a career-high 20:08 minutes per game.