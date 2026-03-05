Logo
Report: Capitals Trading Nic Dowd To Golden Knights

Sammi Silber
5m
The Capitals center has `16 points in 55 games this season.

Per reports, the Washington Capitals are trading center Nic Dowd to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Fourth Period's Dave Pagnotta had the initial report. TSN's Darren Dreger added that the deal is not done yet, but is expected to go through on Thursday morning.

Dowd has been an integral part of the Capitals' lineup since his arrival in 2018-19, primarily playing the role of fourth-line center. He signed a two-year extension last April.

It's been a bit of a difficult season for the 34-year-old, who has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points, along with a minus-6 rating, through 55 games.

Dealing Dowd could indicate a potential sellers' approach to the NHL Trade Deadline for Washington, who is four points out of a playoff spot.

This story is being updated in real time.

