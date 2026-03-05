Report: Capitals Trading Nic Dowd To Golden Knights

Per reports, the Washington Capitals are trading center Nic Dowd to the Vegas\nGolden Knights.\n\nThe Fourth Period's Dave Pagnotta\n[https://x.com/TheFourthPeriod/status/2029556251537834027?s=20] had the initial\nreport. TSN's Darren Dreger\n[https://x.com/DarrenDreger/status/2029563081521516945?s=20] added that the deal\nis not done yet, but is expected to go through on Thursday morning.\n\nDowd has been an integral part of the Capitals' lineup since his arrival in\n2018-19, primarily playing the role of fourth-line center. He signed a two-year\nextension last April.\n\nIt's been a bit of a difficult season for the 34-year-old, who has four goals\nand 12 assists for 16 points, along with a minus-6 rating, through 55 games.\n\nDealing Dowd could indicate a potential sellers' approach to the NHL Trade\nDeadline for Washington, who is four points out of a playoff spot.\n\nThis story is being updated in real time.