Robertson's natural hat trick has Capitals seeing Stars

The Washington Capitals talked about getting off to a fast start against the Dallas Stars Tuesday night at Capital One Arena, but despite a push early, Washington fell into a 5-1 hole by the second period. The Caps did manage to pull within one against their nemesis in Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger with a push in the second half of the contest and had them a goal shy with 1:02 left in regulation, but they couldn't quite complete the comeback in a 6-5 loss.