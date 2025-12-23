Ryan Leonard Activated From Injured Reserve, Set To Return For Capitals vs. Rangers

The Washington Capitals lineup will get a major boost on Tuesday, as Ryan Leonard will make his return against the New York Rangers after missing the last seven games with a shoulder and facial injuries.

Per the NHL Media Site, Leonard is no longer on the the injured reserve, and Ivan MIroshnichenko is no longer on the active roster, indicating that he has been returned to the AHL's Hershey Bears.

Leonard was hurt on a hit from Jacob Trouba in the Capitals' loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5. Trouba did not receive any penalty or supplemental discipline for the play.

While it appears Leonard is set to return, Washington faces additional lineup questions, with the entire roster – with the exception of starter Logan Thompson — being flagged as a "game-time decision" earlier in the day by coach Spencer Carbery.

Still, Leonard will provide a big spark for the Capitals' offense, who have dropped five of the last six contests and have seen their power play struggle amid the 20-year-old's absence. Leonard ranks fifth in scoring among rookies this season with 18 points.