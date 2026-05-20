Ryan Leonard Powers Team USA's Comeback, Nets Shootout Winner & Earns Player Of Game Honors At Worlds vs. Germany

The Capitals forward has a goal, shootout winner and 15 shots through four games so far at Worlds.
The Washington Capitals saw Ryan Leonard bust out onto the international scene on Wednesday, as he helped power Team USA to a 4-3 comeback victory over Germany at the IIHF World Championships on Wednesday.
Leonard logged 18:22 minutes against Germany and had a team-leading five shots on goal, and was also a plus-1 while skating on the top line with Matthew Tkachuk and Tommy Novak.
In the third period, with his team down 3-2, Leonard got the puck to the front of the net, where Declan Carlile poked it free to Novak for the game-tying tally.
Then, things went to the shootout, where Leonard showcased his vision, patience and quick shot with the game-winner in the fifth round of the skills competition to secure the win for the Americans.
Leonard's performance earned him Player of the Game honors, where he received a Tissot watch for his impressive play over the course of the night.
Through four games at Worlds so far, Leonard has a goal, 15 shots and eight penalty minutes, along with a shootout winner. He also had an assist in Team USA's preliminary win over Germany prior to the championship.
The 21-year-old is coming off an impressive rookie year with the Capitals where he potted 20 goals and added 25 assists for 45 points in 75 games, good for the fifth-most among NHL rookies. He finished eighth in Calder voting.