Ryan Leonard To Play For Team USA At Worlds As Capitals Ponder Playing In Tournament
The Capitals are pondering their options with the season ending early.
The season isn't ending just yet for Ryan Leonard, as he'll head to Switzerland next month to play for Team USA at the IIHF World Championships while his Washington Capitals teammates consider that option, too.
Leonard said on Thursday that he'll be skating for the next couple of weeks and then play for his country. The 21-year-old is coming off an impressive full rookie campaign with D.C., where he picked up 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in 75 games.
"It's kind of weird with the tournament not being for another month. I'll be here for a little bit and then go over there and hopefully win a gold medal," Leonard said, adding that after that, he'll take time off and return home to visit family.
As for his fellow American-born teammates, Cole Hutson said he'd consider it but hadn't gotten the call yet, while Charlie Lindgren also said he's contemplating suiting up at Worlds, as he did back in 2024.
Outside of Team USA, Dylan Strome said that he and his agent had talks about the possibility of playing for Team Canada, but said that's not sure and "leaning towards not going" to get some more rest.
"It's a good chance to rest your body and get 100 percent healthy for next season," Strome said.
The same goes for Tom Wilson, who hasn't decided yet but said he's feeling "pretty exhausted" following another 30-goal campaign and his first Olympics. He also dealt with a high ankle sprain over the course of the season.
Goaltender Logan Thompson is also opting for rest.
"Having a conversation with them, I played a lot of hockey; I wouldn't mind just a little time off," Thompson, who appeared in 58 games and posted a .912 save percentage, said. "I think that's healthy, and for me, I think I'm going to take a couple months off here and just reset the mind."
Pierre-Luc Dubois has usually played at Worlds following the end of his season, but is dealing with a fractured hand. Rasmus Sandin is also waiting on results for a potentially significant knee injury that will hold him out and is expected to require "quite a bit of rehab" in the summer.
The IIHF World Championships start on May 15 and end on May 31, and other Capitals may opt in at a later date.