Ryan Leonard's Move To 'Fourth Line' & Reuniting With Justin Sourdif An Opportunity For More Growth & Responsibility

"I want him to play in some more defensive situations, because I think he can do well in that. I want him to handle those, I want him to develop, because he's worked really hard at it, and I've seen some really positive signs of growth in his game in that department," Carbery said. "So it's not a huge, significant move. Optically, it's like, 'Huh, that's weird.' But from a minute standpoint, like he might even play more 5-on-5 minutes with Sourdy's line."