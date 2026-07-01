Season-Ending Surgery Can Be A Setback. For Lynden Lakovic, It Was An Opportunity, And Now, He's Ready To Make Noise For The Capitals

Washington Capitals prospect Lynden Lakovic discusses his decision to undergo shoulder surgery, recovery and what he's looking forward to in his first year of pro hockey.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Season-ending surgery can be a setback for anyone. That wasn't the case for Washington Capitals prospect Lynden Lakovic.
Lakovic suffered a shoulder injury just 22 games into his post-draft season with the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors, and had to make a call on next steps. Sitting down with the Capitals and his family, he decided to have surgery that would keep him out long-term and end his junior career.
"It's been a long, long road to recovery, but it was the right decision me, my team and Washington made, and I don't regret it at all," Lakovic said, adding, "(I talked to the Capitals) quite a bit. They have my rights and my future is here, they had a big say in it, but I couldn't agree more with them and trust what they do and their process behind it."
Lakovic ended up having quite a bit of time on his hands, and though he got rest when he had to, he couldn't just stand still. He had to do something, and decided to use the time off to train like he would during the offseason.
So, while rehabbing, he started training off the ice, adding size and muscle. He returned to the ice in mid-February, and since then, has been working his way back to full strength and will be ready for training camp in fall.
"The mindset was, I have eight months. I pretty much got two summers to get myself ready for my first year of pro hockey," Lakovic said, adding, "One summer a player can develop a lot, especially at 19 years old. You add another (summer) on top of that, right? Back to back, it's a lot of big steps you could take, so I think I've taken full advantage of it."
Lakovic is now up to 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, and it's easy to see the difference the year has made. All the while, it looks like he hasn't missed a beat.
As he skated with Washington for the first time at development camp on Wednesday, he stood out among his fellow prospects, impressing with his skating, speed and offensive instincts.
"It's coming back pretty well. I feel great about my game right now, and I put on some size and strength and worked on other things while rehabbing my shoulder," Lakovic said. "I think that goes a long way. I haven't felt better about my game ever as of right now."
After development camp, Lakovic will return to Kelowna, where he trains with the likes of Gavin McKenna and other rising stars, before making his way back to D.C. for training camp.
Then, the real test begins; Lakovic, who made waves at his first training camp last fall, will do what he can to show he's ready for the pro jump, whether that be with the AHL's Hershey Bears or even Washington. After all, anything can happen at camp, and his size, offense and ability make him a dark horse to watch.
"My skill set I bring I think is very versatile and unique, and obviosuly with my size and that motor... I'll continue to show while I'm here and continue to work on it," Lakovic siad. "That's the biggest jump to grow next year, and that's how I think I could be a dominant force wherever I'm at."
Regardless of where he ends up, he's confident that he's ready for whatever the year has to offer.
"It feels great going in. I mean, it's a big step, but I know I'm ready for it," Lakovic said. "It's a different game, and in the meantime, I feel like I've prepared myself and got myself ready.
"(I'm looking forward to) the level of hockey and compete. Whatever level I'm at, it raises my compete level. The higher the stakes, the better I play, I believe. I think no matter where I'm at, it's exciting."