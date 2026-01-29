Should The Capitals Go For Artemi Panarin? Why It May Be Best To Pass On Rangers Winger

Protas is nearly 10 years younger than Panarin...still on the rise and with a lot of potential. While he has cooled this season, his career-best 30 goals and 36 assists last season were a big reason the Capitals enjoyed so much success last year. Selling off a forward still coming into his prime for another forward who is likely about to start declining out his prime is a bit tough...even if Panarin continues to score at his current pace this season, it's quite likely his numbers will go down as he ages (they can't all keep scoring like Ovechkin).