Silber Joins Jason Gregor Show To Discuss Capitals Offseason, Ovechkin's Return & How Lineup Stacks Up

The Washington Capitals made waves with their blockbuster offseason, and word of it's spread across the league.
Washington kicked off its summer by acquiring Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Connor McMichael and the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. A day later, the Capitals acquired Alex Tuch in a sign-and-trade with the Buffalo Sabres.
Then, in free agency, Washington signed Boone Jenner, Vincent Desharnais and some more depth players, while also bringing back on a one-year deal Alex Ovechkin.
Sammi Silber, the Capitals beat reporter for The Hockey News, joined The Jason Gregor Show on Sports 1440 to discuss Washington's moves, the return of Ovechkin and what to expect from the team lineup wise.