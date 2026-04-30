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Sonny Milano To Part Ways With Capitals After Signing With Swiss League's SC Bern

Sammi Silber
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Milano spent the last four years in the Capitals organization.

Sonny Milano's Washington Capitals tenure will come to an end in July, as he's officially heading overseas to pursue a new opportunity.

Milano, who is currently playing with the AHL's Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Playoffs, has signed a one-year contract with the Swiss League's SC Bern, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old had initially joined Washington in 2022-23 on a one-year contract,  picking up 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 64 games before earning a three-year extension.

After a 15-goal campaign in 2023-24, Milano was limited to just three games the following year after suffereing a head injury and subsequent setback that held him out for the remainder of the year.

From there, he struggled to find a full-time spot in the Capitals lineup, and after putting up just four goals and four assists in 31 games this past season, Milano was waived and sent to Hershey.

There, he had five goals and eight assists for 13 points in1 16 games to close out the regular season, and has one goal through two playoff games so far.

Milano will now get a fresh start and change of scenery as he takes the next step in his career.

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