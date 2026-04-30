Sonny Milano To Part Ways With Capitals After Signing With Swiss League's SC Bern

Sonny Milano's Washington Capitals tenure will come to an end in July, as he's\nofficially heading overseas to pursue a new opportunity.\n\nMilano, who is currently playing with the AHL's Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup\nPlayoffs, has signed a one-year contract with the Swiss League's SC Bern, the\nteam announced on Wednesday.\n\nThe 29-year-old had initially joined Washington in 2022-23 on a one-year\ncontract, picking up 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 64 games before\nearning a three-year extension.\n\nAfter a 15-goal campaign in 2023-24, Milano was limited to just three games the\nfollowing year after suffereing a head injury and subsequent setback that held\nhim out for the remainder of the year.\n\nFrom there, he struggled to find a full-time spot in the Capitals lineup, and\nafter putting up just four goals and four assists in 31 games this past season,\nMilano was waived and sent to Hershey.\n\nThere, he had five goals and eight assists for 13 points in1 16 games to close\nout the regular season, and has one goal through two playoff games so far.\n\nMilano will now get a fresh start and change of scenery as he takes the next\nstep in his career.